IKEA launches e-commerce sales in Tamil Nadu

"It was a pleasure to be a part of the much-awaited IKEA's e-commerce launch in Tamil Nadu in the presence of the Honorary Consul General for Sweden, Arun Vasu. IKEA India CEO Patrik Antoni and his amazing team. This online sales launch is in effect a precursor to the retail store which will be launched soon," Rajaa said, after taking part in the online launch of IKEA in Tamil Nadu late on January 19.