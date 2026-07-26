TN Minister reiterates govt’s opposition to NEET Controversy

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar on Saturday reiterated the State government’s firm opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), describing the examination as unnecessary and accusing the previous DMK government of misleading the public with promises it could not fulfil.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, the minister said the Tamil Nadu government’s stand against NEET has remained consistent and that the examination places an undue burden on students and their families without offering any meaningful benefit. “Our position is clear. NEET is unnecessary. It creates enormous stress and hardship for students as well as their parents. We have repeatedly stated that the examination serves no useful purpose and should be abolished,” he said.