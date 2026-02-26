TN lowers TNTET qualifying marks for PwDs to 40 pc, aligns with SC/ST cut-off

Chennai: In a significant move aimed at promoting inclusivity in the education sector, the Tamil Nadu government has reduced the minimum qualifying marks for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Papers I and II from 50 per cent to 40 per cent.

With this revision, PwD candidates will now be placed on par with applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyars (SCA) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), who are also required to secure 40 per cent (60 out of 150 marks) to qualify in the eligibility test.

The decision was formalised through a Government Order (GO) issued recently. According to the order, the move follows a recommendation from the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled.