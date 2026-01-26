TN launches education drive to boost higher education enrolment

CHENNAI: The school education department has directed all government higher secondary schools in the state to conduct a two-hour programme titled Uyarkalviye Engal Illaku (Higher Education is Our Goal) for Class 11 students and their parents on or before January 31, with the aim of increasing enrolment in higher education.
The programme is intended to familiarise students and parents with higher education opportunities, skill development courses and scholarships available after school. The department has allocated Rs 2.8 crore for the initiative, which is expected to reach over 3.58 lakh students studying in government schools.
The initiative is part of a series of measures rolled out by the government in recent years to encourage government school students to pursue higher education. Officials said that since convincing parents remains one of the major challenges in ensuring students continue their education beyond school, the department has decided to focus on parental awareness through this two-hour programme this year.
Aided by schemes such as Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhavalvan, under which Rs 1,000 is provided to government school students who pursue higher education, and sustained awareness efforts by the department, over 74% of government school students were enrolled in higher education in 2023-24.
“Our aim is ensuring all students who pass out Class 12 join a higher education course. We also track students to check if the students have entered into higher education institutions once the admissions begin,” officials said.
As part of the programme, students and parents will be given badges, administered an oath and asked to sign a vision wall committing to higher education. More than 15,000 government school alumni are also expected to participate and conduct quizzes on schemes, scholarships and higher education options.
Chief Education Officers in the districts have been instructed to release funds for the programme and ensure that all government higher secondary schools conduct it within the stipulated time frame.
This story is reported by Subashini Vijayakumar of The New Indian Express.