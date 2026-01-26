TN launches education drive to boost higher education enrolment

CHENNAI: The school education department has directed all government higher secondary schools in the state to conduct a two-hour programme titled Uyarkalviye Engal Illaku (Higher Education is Our Goal) for Class 11 students and their parents on or before January 31, with the aim of increasing enrolment in higher education.

The programme is intended to familiarise students and parents with higher education opportunities, skill development courses and scholarships available after school. The department has allocated Rs 2.8 crore for the initiative, which is expected to reach over 3.58 lakh students studying in government schools.

The initiative is part of a series of measures rolled out by the government in recent years to encourage government school students to pursue higher education. Officials said that since convincing parents remains one of the major challenges in ensuring students continue their education beyond school, the department has decided to focus on parental awareness through this two-hour programme this year.