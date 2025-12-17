TN launches athlete management and performance analysis platform at sports conclave 2.0

Udhayanidhi said since 2023, TAScon has emerged as a powerful platform for the exchange of ideas, innovation, and inspiration in our sports development. “The Chief Minister’s Trophy tournament has emerged as Tamil Nadu’s Olympics. Our CM allocated Rs 35 crore as prize money, and about 15 lakh participants took part in the CM Trophy tournament last year,”he said.

Udhayanidhi said last year, the government gave more than 100 jobs to sportspersons in the state.

“This year the CM has given us a target of a minimum of 100 athletes,” Udhayanidhi said.