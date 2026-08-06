TN Labour Minister Farvas inaugurates AIC-CIIC building, Future Mobility Pavilion

J Mohamed Farvas, Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-CIIC) Building and the Future Mobility Pavilion during the valedictory ceremony of CIIC's 5th Mega Demo Day.

The event was held at the BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Vandalur on Wednesday, August 5.

The day-long event brought together over 3,000 attendees, including 150 startups, 120 investors, 150 domain experts, industry leaders, policymakers and academicians, providing a platform for startup pitches, networking and collaboration.

It also showcased successful commercialisation, with Gravton Motors conducting a dealership handover ceremony and NETAQ Motors unveiling its latest product.

Speaking at the inauguration, Farvas urged young innovators to combine skills with entrepreneurship and become job creators, adding that they must dream boldly, think differently, and innovate fearlessly.

The newly inaugurated AIC-CIIC Building and Future Mobility Pavilion, supported by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog will support startups working in electric mobility, artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, robotics, aerospace, defence, life sciences and other emerging technologies.

The inauguration was also attended by Veera Raghava Rao, IAS, Secretary, Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development, Government of Tamil Nadu; Pramit Dash, Program Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog; and T Dhanaraj, Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank, who served as the event’s Guests of Honour