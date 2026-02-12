TN joins UNICEF to develop framework for state innovation policy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s collaboration with the UNICEF Office of Innovation and the OECD will now move into a focused implementation phase, with the State Planning Commission (SPC) initiating steps to frame a State-level Public Sector Innovation Policy, develop innovation frameworks and a State Innovation Index, and establish monitoring, evaluation and structured capacity-building systems across departments.

In this regard, sectoral working groups comprising domain experts and representatives of reputed institutions have been constituted to guide policy formulation and ensure time-bound, outcome-oriented implementation.