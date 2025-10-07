TN Higher Education Minister inaugurates ‘Sudar Oli’ Skill centre for Differently Abled Students

“There is no second thought that this centre will provide the necessary training and career avenues for our students facing different challenges,” the minister said at the event.

As part of the function, the minister also presented the ‘Nal Aasan’ awards to six college principals and 15 lecturers for their outstanding contribution to student development and academic excellence.

Appointment orders were handed to five individuals on compassionate grounds, and certificates were awarded to 30 college principals who achieved 100% student enrolment in their respective polytechnic institutions.