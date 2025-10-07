TN Higher Education Minister inaugurates ‘Sudar Oli’ Skill centre for Differently Abled Students

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhian on Monday inaugurated ‘Sudar Oli’, a state-of-the-art skill development and training centre for differently abled students, established by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).
The centre, which will have an annual intake of 60 students, aims to equip polytechnic students with industry-relevant skills and enhance their employment opportunities through specialised, hands-on training modules designed to meet current industrial standards.
“There is no second thought that this centre will provide the necessary training and career avenues for our students facing different challenges,” the minister said at the event.
As part of the function, the minister also presented the ‘Nal Aasan’ awards to six college principals and 15 lecturers for their outstanding contribution to student development and academic excellence.
Appointment orders were handed to five individuals on compassionate grounds, and certificates were awarded to 30 college principals who achieved 100% student enrolment in their respective polytechnic institutions.
In a special recognition, two students over the age of 50 pursuing polytechnic education were also felicitated for their perseverance and commitment to lifelong learning.
Among those present were P Shankar, Higher Education Secretary, J Innocent Divya, Commissioner, Directorate of Technical Education, and OG Dharanipathy, Principal, Central Polytechnic.