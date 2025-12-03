TN health officials push for early mental health support for leprosy, tuberculosis patients

TIRUNELVELI: Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) Dr D K Chitra recently instructed district officials to ensure that leprosy and tuberculosis patients with mental health issues are referred to the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) team functioning at the respective district headquarters hospitals (DHQHs).

On November 28, in her communication to the additional DMS, TB and leprosy (in-charge), Chitra said health officials observed during their recent visit to the Tenkasi district.