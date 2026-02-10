TN: Health minister awards degrees to 1,100 nursing graduates of MGR Medical University

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over degrees to a total of 1,100 nursing students during the nursing graduation day at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Monday.

The students who graduated include 949 students in Diploma Nursing, 75 in BSc Nursing, 64 in MSc Nursing and 16 in Nursing Midwife Auxiliary.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said that six more new government nursing colleges with funding from the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University will be established in Tirunelveli, Erode, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai.

The colleges will be of international standards not only in terms of infrastructure but also education.