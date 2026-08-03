Tamil Nadu governor participates in launch of 'Intoxication-Free Youth' campaign

Chennai, Tamil Nadu (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday participated in a programme in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' (intoxication-free youth for developed India movement) through a video conference.
Arlekar participated in the programme from Sri Sairam Engineering College here and administered the pledge on "Gen-Z Against Addiction" to My Bharat volunteers.
MY Bharat, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has organised the movement with the vision of creating a drug-free India.
The initiative aims to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse and encourage them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.
Participating in the programme, Arlekar emphasised the crucial role of youth in shaping a healthy and progressive nation, and called upon students to actively contribute towards building a drug-free society, Lok Bhavan said in a social media post.
The pledge reflects a strong collective commitment to foster awareness, responsibility, and positive change among the younger generation, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, the post further added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.