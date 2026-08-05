Tamil Nadu woos Gen Z with branded bicycles, AI skilling

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI): To woo the 'Gen Z' population, the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, in its maiden budget, unveiled a slew of targeted schemes like distribution of branded bicycles, providing AI skill training to youth and specialised urban housing.
One of the specific initiatives targeted explicitly at Gen-Z students is the promise of branded bicycles. Approximately 5.32 lakh Class XI students in government and government-aided schools will receive modern, branded bicycles equipped with helmets and water bottles, backed by a Rs 277 crore allocation.
Presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore to equip college students with essential digital learning tools.
According to him, to further enhance technical expertise, the AI Industry Development Program will be launched in partnership with premier institutions like IIT Madras to skill five lakh youths across engineering colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs by 2031.
Addressing the accommodation needs of students and young professionals, the government announced the establishment of the Tamil Nadu Student Housing & Infrastructure Corporation (TNSHIC).
The dedicated agency will execute the 'TN-SUDAR' initiative to construct 200 Integrated Student Hostels with one lakh beds through a Public-Private Partnership model at an estimated outlay of Rs 3,200 crore. Additionally, the 'MY-HOME' scheme aims to develop one lakh housing units for low-income families and youth in the Chennai Metropolitan Area over the next seven years.
On the employment and education front, the 'Vetri Skill Training Scheme' has been allocated Rs 150 crore to provide industry-aligned skilling for 12 lakh college students and one lakh unemployed youth this year, alongside paid internships for 20,000 candidates.
For school students, the government will distribute modern bicycles to approximately 5.32 lakh Class XI students at an estimated cost of Rs 277 crore, and expand the TN SPARK programme to 2,600 additional schools to teach emerging technologies.
Coupling youth welfare with anti-drug measures, the Budget outlined an Integrated Youth Development Programme under the slogan "Take Up Sports, Give Up Drugs". The initiative mandates one hour of structured sports activities daily in schools and includes the establishment of 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence with an allocation of Rs 50 crore to nurture sporting talent.
Incidentally, both the bicycle and laptop distribution for students were first introduced by the AIADMK regimes led by J Jayalalithaa.
The free bicycle scheme was launched by her during the 2001-2002 academic year. It initially targeted SC and ST girls in higher secondary schools to reduce high dropout rates caused by poor rural transport. By 2005-2006, it was expanded to cover all Class 11 students in government and state-aided schools.
Similarly, free laptop scheme was introduced by her in 2011 to bridge the digital divide for government school and college students.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.