TN govt to complete first phase of free laptop distribution for college students by February end

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government's ambitious free laptop distribution scheme for college students has gathered pace, with the first phase set to be completed by the end of February.

The initial rollout aims to benefit 10 lakh students across the State, and nearly two lakh laptops have already reached eligible beneficiaries, officials said. The programme, implemented through the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), is part of the State's wider push to bridge the digital divide and improve access to technology in higher education.

An international tender has been floated to procure a total of 20 lakh laptops, with the State government earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for the project.