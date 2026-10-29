TN govt sanctions recruitment of 8,000 Field Assistants in power distribution corporation

The posts carry a basic pay scale of Rs 18,800 to Rs 59,900. With Dearness Allowance (DA at 60 per cent), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), medical allowance, and employer contribution towards the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the total expenditure per person comes to Rs 35,548 per month, the order signed by Principal Secretary to Government Anil Meshram stated.