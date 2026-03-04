TN govt rolls out Dark Sky Park, AI drone unit for wildlife protection: Official

Chennai: Underlining the state's commitment to "responsible and community-centred" conservation, the Tamil Nadu government has rolled out a series of initiatives, including a Dark Sky Park and an AI-powered drone surveillance unit to protect wildlife, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate Change and Forests), said these efforts combine technology with community participation.

She emphasised that local communities play an integral role in biodiversity conservation.

Taking to X, Sahu also highlighted the success of the 'Trek Tamil Nadu' initiative, which has generated approximately Rs 3.16 crore in revenue since October 2024. Of this, over Rs 73 lakh has been channelled to Eco-Development Committees (EDCs), benefiting tribal and forest-fringe communities who serve as the "guardians of the forest."