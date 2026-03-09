TN govt polytechnics set to offer 15 new courses in emerging tech

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) is set to introduce new Industry 4.0 oriented advanced skill training courses in government polytechnic colleges across the state. The courses will be offered as electives and advanced skill certification programmes for diploma students from the 2026-27 academic year, according to DoTE director S Visakan.

A total of 15 industry-relevant courses have been proposed to help students acquire skills in emerging technologies and modern industrial practices. The courses include Innovation and Design Thinking, Product Design and Development, Product Verification and Analysis, Automobile Maintenance, Advanced Automobile Technology, Battery and Electric Vehicle Technology, Internet of Things, CNC Milling Machine Programming, CNC Lathe Programming, Additive Manufacturing Process and Technology, Welding Technology, Advanced Painting Technology, Process Control and Automation, Robotics Programming - Material Handling, and Advanced Plumbing. These courses will be incorporated into the curriculum as electives or add-on certification programmes. Both certificate and diploma programmes will be offered in these subjects.

The DoTE is already establishing centres of excellence (CoEs) in 54 government polytechnic colleges to provide hands-on training in advanced technologies at a cost of `2,500 crore. According to officials, the initiative is expected to benefit nearly 36,000 students every year.

In addition, students from government-aided and self-financing polytechnic colleges will also be able to enrol in these courses at nearby government polytechnic institutions. Officials said the courses will also be open to polytechnic graduates, ITI students, degree holders and MSME workers who wish to upgrade their skills through short-term training programmes. Aspiring entrepreneurs can also enrol in these courses to gain technical expertise and industry exposure.

DoTE director S Visakan said experts from industry will be roped in to teach these courses and these programmes will generate additional revenue for the directorate.

CUTN inks MoU with French university for research collaboration

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) has signed an MoU with the University of Southern Brittany, France. The MoU establishes a framework for academic and scientific cooperation between the two universities over the next three years. The agreement was signed by R Thirumurugan, registrar of CUTN, and Professor David Menier, President of UBS, in the presence of M Krishnan, CUTN vice chancellor. The primary purpose of the partnership is to promote collaborative research and joint publications, alongside facilitating the exchange of faculty members and students.

This story has been written by Binita Jaiswal of The New Indian Express.