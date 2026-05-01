TN govt rolls out helpline for NEET students

Chennai: With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to medical degree programmes scheduled to be held on May 3, Tamil Nadu government has opened a 24-hour helpline for the students.
A total of 22.79 lakh students have registered for the NEET across the country, including 1.5 lakh medical aspirants from Tamil Nadu.
A release from the state secretariat here on Friday said mental health counseling would be provided over telephone through Tamil Nadu government's "Natpudan Ungalodu" (With You in Friendship) initiative to safeguard the mental wellbeing of the students.
Therefore, students and parents requiring 'Tele-counseling' are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers 14416 or 104 without hesitation to access mental health support services.
This service is available free of cost, 24 hours a day, and will be handled by trained mental health counselors and medical professionals.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.