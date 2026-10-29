TN Govt Jobs: 8,000 Field Assistant posts sanctioned in Power Distribution Corporation

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has approved the filling of 8,000 Field Assistant posts in the TNPDCL via direct recruitment through the TNPSC. It has released a government order from the Energy Department on October 28. The official sources confirm that the recruitment will be conducted in a phased manner over two years.

A total of 5,000 posts will be filled in the calendar year 2027, followed by 3,000 posts in 2028. The recruitment decision was taken following a proposal submitted by the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).

As per the financial breakdown approved by the state government, the total financial commitment for the proposed recruitment stands at approximately Rs 341.26 crore per year once all 8,000 posts are filled.

For the first batch of 5,000 posts in 2027, the annual financial commitment is estimated at Rs 213.28 crore (which means Rs 17.77 crore per month). In the subsequent phase of hiring for 3,000 posts in 2028, an additional yearly expenditure of Rs 127.97 crore (Rs 10.66 crore per month).

The posts carry a basic pay scale of Rs 18,800 to Rs 59,900, with Dearness Allowance (DA at 60 per cent), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), medical allowance, and employer contribution towards the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the total expenditure per person comes to Rs 35,548 per month, the order signed by Principal Secretary to Government Anil Meshram stated.

With inputs of PTI