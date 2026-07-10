TN gov't denies textbook delay, cites fresh admissions for shortages

Chennai, July 9 (IANS): The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Thursday denied reports of delays in the supply of textbooks to government schools, stating that any shortages reported in some institutions were due to fresh student admissions after the start of the academic year and not because of lapses in printing or distribution.
The clarification came amid reports that several government schools across Tamil Nadu, particularly those with Classes IV and V, were yet to receive the required textbooks.
Teachers in many schools had also raised concerns over the delay in receiving teacher handbooks meant to help them implement the revised curriculum introduced this year for students in Classes I to III.
Responding to these concerns, the department said textbook printing and supply had been carried out well in advance based on the student enrolment figures submitted by schools before the start of the academic year.
However, it said the admission of a large number of additional students after schools reopened created an unexpected increase in demand for textbooks.
According to the department, nearly 80,000 additional textbooks were required to meet the needs of these newly admitted students.
It said immediate steps were taken to print the extra copies and distribute them across the State. “The printing and supply of the additional quantity have now been completed, and the distribution process to the concerned schools is in its final stage,” the department said.
Officials added that the supplementary supply also includes the required workbooks, ensuring that students admitted after the academic session began receive the complete set of learning materials without any disadvantage.
The department maintained that the revised demand had been addressed promptly and that all eligible students would soon receive the necessary textbooks and workbooks.
Reiterating its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted learning, the School Education Department said the textbook distribution exercise had been planned based on enrolment data available before the academic year and that any subsequent shortages were solely attributable to the increase in admissions after reopening.
It stressed that there had been no delay in printing or the initial supply of textbooks and assured that the distribution process would be completed shortly, ensuring that every student has access to the prescribed learning materials.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.