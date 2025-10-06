TN Governor felicitates SASTRA University faculty for National Teacher Award

CHENNAI: The Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi on Monday felicitated Dr Shankar Sriram, Dean, School of Computing, SASTRA Deemed University for receiving the National Teacher Award for 2025 awarded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
In a felicitation function organised at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, the Governor congratulated Dr Sriram and took pride in the fact that Shankar not only bought laurels to SASTRA but also to Tamil Nadu, as he was the only winner in the Higher Education category from Tamil Nadu.
The Governor stressed on the need for teachers to the art of understanding by learning, abstracting by thinking and implementing by deep conceptualisation.
Sriram thanked Governor for the felicitation function and along with his colleague Dr PR Naren, Dean of Digital Transformation at SASTRA, conducted a workshop of Digital Technologies & AI Tool to Maximise Classroom Efficiency.
The workshop was attended by over 100 teachers from various universities, colleges and schools from all over Tamil Nadu.
Mr Kirlosh Kumar, Secretary to Governor and Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA also spoke on the occasion.