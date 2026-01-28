TN government to implement 9 schemes for women’s welfare & safety

CHENNAI: The Dravidian model government will create the necessary infrastructure to ensure all educated women live independently, earn respectable salaries, become entrepreneurs and live without fear, Chief Minister MK Stalin said after inaugurating the World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety (TNWeSafe) programme on Tuesday. On the sidelines of the programme, a two-day women’s conference, with the participation of women delegates from different parts of the country, also began.

TNWeSafe aims to pave the way for the progress of women and improve their standard of living through a comprehensive framework that ensures employment opportunities, enabling services and recognition. The World Bank will provide `1,250 crore for the programme over a period of five years, of which the first tranche of `147 crore was disbursed to the state on Tuesday.