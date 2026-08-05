TN Government launches 'Super Clean, Super Campus' scheme, allocates Rs 44,527 crore for school education

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Government led by TVK, in its first budget presented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, allocated Rs 44,527 crore to the School Education Department in the 2026-27 Revised Estimates, lower than the Rs 46,767 crore Budget Estimate made by the previous DMK government for 2025-26.

However, the allocation is Rs 2,176 crore higher than the Rs 42,351 crore actually spent by the previous government during the last financial year, officials said. The DMK government had increased the School Education budget last year after announcing that it would fully fund the Samagra Shiksha scheme if the Union government withheld its share.

Among the key announcements is the 'Super Clean, Super Campus' scheme, under which an integrated system for professional housekeeping, maintenance and security services will be introduced in government schools. In the first phase, the scheme will cover 10,000 schools for Rs 139 crore, ensuring daily campus cleaning, maintenance of drinking water facilities and toilets, and round-the-clock security.The announcement comes two years after the DMK government floated tenders to outsource sanitation and security services in around 2,000 government schools at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore.

The proposal, however, was not implemented.The government also announced the 'Palli Niraivu Thittam' to modernise government schools. The scheme will upgrade infrastructure in 3,734 schools, including 2,514 primary, 365 middle and 855 high and higher secondary schools, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,132 crore, with Rs 300 crore allocated this year.

The government will also provide bicycles, helmets and water bottles to 5.32 lakh Class XI students studying in government and government-aided schools for Rs 277 crore.

The budget also announced the establishment of Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Schools of Excellence, residential schools for Classes IX to XII, with Rs 125 crore earmarked for infrastructure. Another Rs 25 crore has been allocated for revising the school curriculum to make it more competency-based and future-ready. However, it remains to be seen how it will be different from the model schools scheme already in place.To strengthen anti-drug measures in schools, anti-drug clubs and student volunteer groups will be formed, the 10581 helpline will be displayed on campuses, and the 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu' mobile application will enable students and teachers to anonymously report drug-related activities.

The initiative has been allocated Rs 7 crore.The government also allocated Rs 10 crore to transform public libraries into digital learning hubs with co-working spaces in all 38 district central libraries.School Education Allocation:School Education allocation: Rs 44,527 crore2025-26 Budget Estimate: Rs 46,767 crore2025-26 Actual expenditure: Rs 42,351 croreIncrease over actual expenditure: Rs 2,176 crore Super Schemes:

1. Super Clean, Super Campus: Rs 139 crore, 10,000 schools to be covered in Phase I

2. Palli Niraivu Thittam (total outlay): Rs 2,132 crore, 2026-27 allocation: Rs 300 crore, 3,734 schools to be covered

3. Modern bicycles with bottle and helmet for class 11 students: Rs 277 crore, beneficiaries: 5.32 lakh

4. Kamarajar Schools of Excellence: Rs 125 crore

5. Curriculum revision: Rs 25 crore

6. Anti-drug initiative: Rs 7 crore -- Helpline: 10581, Drug-Free Tamil Nadu application for anonymous complaints

7. Libraries to be made digital and have co-working spaces: Rs 10 crore