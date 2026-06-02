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TN extends engineering admission deadline

P. Viswanathan announced the extension following discussions held at a review meeting of the Directorate of Collegiate Education
Minister P Viswanathan briefs the media in Chennai on Monday, announcing key updates on TNEA 2026, including admission schedules for engineering, arts and science, & diploma courses
Minister P Viswanathan briefs the media in Chennai on Monday, announcing key updates on TNEA 2026, including admission schedules for engineering, arts and science, & diploma coursesPhoto | Express
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CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has extended the deadline for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 applications to June 5, with certificate uploads allowed until June 6.

Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan announced the extension after a review meeting at the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

So far, 2,87,362 students have registered, and 2,25,091 have completed fee payment. Random numbers will be issued on June 10, and rank lists will be released on June 29. Registration for BArch courses will continue until June 20 due to the ongoing NATA exams.

In polytechnic education, 3,570 new seats have been added across 55 government colleges, along with three new Industry 4.0 diploma courses in collaboration with Tata.

Over 18,800 students have applied for diplomas. For arts and science admissions, 2,24,034 applications have been received for 1,26,959 seats. Counselling begins on June 5, with classes for first-years to start from July 1.

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