TN Exam board flags full-score papers for review

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations has instructed all camp officers involved in the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations to review and sign off on all answer scripts awarded centum this year.

The move follows a controversy over a disproportionate number of full scores reported from certain schools in the Class 12 examinations, particularly private institutions in Cuddalore and Villupuram, among a few other districts, in key subjects such as Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Biology. The department had conducted an inquiry into the issue; however, no action was taken.

According to teachers, each district has three to five evaluation camps, depending on the volume of answer scripts. The evaluation process involves multiple levels of scrutiny, including review by a scrutiny officer, chief examiner and marks verification officer, before marks are uploaded to the department’s internal portal.

The department has now directed camp officers, including chief educational officers (CEOs) and district educational officers (DEOs), to download the list of centum-scoring answer scripts and conduct a thorough review before granting final approval.

Instructions to this effect were also issued at a regional meeting held on March 14, according to a recent circular.

Teachers said the additional layer of checking could reduce the number of centums but would help prevent such controversies.