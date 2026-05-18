TN edu minister releases new textbooks for students from grades one to three

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Monday released nine textbooks in accordance with the new curriculum for students from grades one to three.

The textbooks have been designed to enable students to learn with ease and understanding, thereby fostering the development of unique individual talents and ensuring the attainment of the expected learning outcomes, an official release here said.

In a bid to promote a child-centric learning approach, the textbooks are designed to facilitate learning through stories, songs, and interactive activities that are highly engaging and appealing to children, thereby enhancing their overall learning capabilities.