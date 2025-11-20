TN Edu Minister inaugurates Children's Science Park at Anna Centenary Library

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday inaugurated a Children’s Science Park at the Anna Centenary Library (ACL).
The facility features interactive installations designed to help children learn scientific concepts through hands-on experience.
As part of the event, the minister presented awards to recognise exceptional service in public libraries.
A total of 40 staff members received the Dr SR Aranganathan Award (Good Librarian Award), while 25 members of the public were honoured with the Reader Circle Award (Library Enthusiast Award) for their contributions.
In addition, shields were presented to 12 libraries that recorded the highest membership, patronage, and donations.
The newly opened Children’s Science Park houses a range of learning exhibits, including kinetic sculptures, an augmented reality sandbox, aanatodyne table, optical illusion setups, and equipment demonstrating muscle and magnetic power, tautochrome effect, and earthquake simulations.
Other attractions include a slot car system, reading speed calculator, Jacob’s ladder, plasma ball, conical section model, electricity-generating bicycle, and a Van de Graaff generator.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, the minister described the initiatives undertaken by the School Education Department as path-breaking and aligned with the Dravidian model.