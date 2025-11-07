TN doctors body flays move to redeploy junior residents

In a statement, the TNMOA said that instead of strengthening the public health system, this exercise will reduce the available workforce, increase the burden on existing staff, and compromise the quality of care provided to lakhs of patients who depend on government hospitals every day.

“If the state’s objective is to expand PG medical education, new posts with fresh financial sanction should be created. This is mere redistribution, which results in net loss of service strength and further strain on critical departments,” it said.

The TNMOA urged the government to immediately withdraw the GO on redeployment of JR posts and instead sanction new posts with appropriate PG seats in the 11 new medical colleges.