TN collegiate education directorate withdraws circular curbing students’ participation in political protests after backlash

Chennai, Tamil Nadu (IANS): The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Collegiate Education has withdrawn a controversial circular directing principals of government colleges to prevent students from participating in protests organised by Left parties and the Karappanpoochi Janata Party.
The directive was revoked following widespread criticism from political leaders, student organisations and social media users, who alleged that it violated the democratic and constitutional rights of college students to protest peacefully.
Students affiliated with Left organisations frequently participate in demonstrations concerning education as well as broader social and political issues.
Recently, Left parties organised a protest in Chennai in solidarity with an agitation held in New Delhi by the Karappanpoochi Janata Party against alleged irregularities and leaks of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) papers.
Several student organisations also participated in the Chennai demonstration. Against this backdrop, the Directorate of Collegiate Education issued a circular instructing government college principals to take steps to prevent students from joining protests organised by Left parties and the Karappanpoochi Janata Party.
The circular triggered strong criticism after it was widely circulated on social media.
Critics argued that educational institutions could maintain academic discipline but could not impose a blanket restriction on students’ participation in peaceful and lawful political activities.
Cockroach Janata Party National Spokesperson, Sourav Das, also condemned the directive. He described it as “unconstitutional” and accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government of taking an unreasonable and arbitrary decision.
The government subsequently withdrew the circular amid the growing controversy.
However, officials have not provided a detailed explanation for its issuance or clarified whether any action would be taken against those responsible.
The development came a day after an official in Dindigul district reportedly ordered the collection of information about Left party members residing in areas under the Gujiliamparai taluk.
The official who issued the instruction was later transferred, adding to concerns over the alleged monitoring of lawful political activity in the State.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.