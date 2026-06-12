TN CM Vijay urges action to end child labour, promote education

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday called for concerted efforts to end child labour and restore young lives through education.
The state government's primary objective, he said, is to create a prosperous future by ensuring that children are not engaged in labour, protecting their rights, providing them with quality education, and enabling them to enjoy a happy childhood.
To achieve this goal, the government is implementing various proactive schemes aimed at eradicating child labour.
"Society and parents should realise that any income earned through child labour is negligible compared with the long-term benefits of education for both families and the nation," the CM said in a statement on the eve of World Day Against Child Labour.
"Let us support the initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government to completely eradicate child labour and make the state child labour-free. Let us dismantle the system of child labour and transform the lives of children through education," he added.
In his message, Vijay emphasised that childhood must be preserved as a sacred time for joy, education, and play, and noted that forcing children into labour at an early age because of difficult family circumstances is a direct violation of human dignity.
"Every child has the right to dignity, security, and education. Denying them these rights is contrary to natural justice and social justice," Vijay said.
The state government reaffirmed that children must not be employed in any work that compromises their well-being, while adolescents are prohibited from working in hazardous occupations.
Highlighting the government's roadmap, the CM said the state has made the protection of children's rights and the elimination of child labour a key priority.
The administration is implementing a range of welfare and educational initiatives aimed at eliminating child labour across all sectors, he said, while also addressing misconceptions about its economic benefits.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.