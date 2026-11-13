TN CM Vijay celebrates Children's Day, distributes cakes, brings smiles to kids

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay celebrated Children's Day by distributing cakes to school children at Kolathur here on Friday, bringing smiles to the young faces.

Clad in a silk shirt and dhoti, the chief minister arrived at the Madumanagar Chennai Corporation Middle School, Kolathur, and personally distributed a cake and greeting card as well to the children in their classrooms, thus marking the launch of the statewide programme.

This is the first Children's Day event being celebrated by Vijay after he became chief minister in May. Incidentally, this is also the first time the state government is distributing cakes to school children on the occasion.