TN CM urges PM to scrap centralised exam for veterinary admissions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his urgent intervention to ensure that admissions to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) courses continue to be based on Higher Secondary examination marks or criteria determined by the state governments.
According to an official release issued on Friday, the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has mandated a Common Entrance Examination for these admissions across all veterinary colleges. The VCI has further advised that if such an exam is not conducted, states must adopt the NEET (UG)-2026 merit list for admissions starting from the 2026-27 academic year.
In his letter dated August 6, the Chief Minister expressed serious concerns over this proposal, stating that it would negatively impact the state. "Tamil Nadu has followed a system of admitting students to professional courses based on Class 12 marks for decades. This model ensures that deserving students from rural areas, government schools, and economically weaker sections get a fair opportunity to pursue higher education," he said.
The Chief Minister noted that centralised exams like NEET create significant barriers for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. He highlighted recent irregularities surrounding the National Testing Agency (NTA), including exam cancellations and a CBI investigation into alleged question paper leaks in 2024, making NEET an inappropriate metric for veterinary admissions.
Success in centralised entrance exams is often driven by access to specialised coaching and financial resources rather than merit demonstrated through school education, the letter sent by the CM stated.
Stating that veterinary education is intrinsically linked to the agricultural and rural economy of each state, the CM insisted that the admission criteria to the respective state governments, respecting the federal framework, should be left with states to cater to their specific socio-economic realities.
The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to advise the VCI to review its decision, ensuring equitable access to veterinary education and protecting the legitimate policy choices of the states. Tamil Nadu had previously abolished the Common Entrance Examination for professional courses in the 2007-08 academic year to promote inclusive development.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.