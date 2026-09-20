TN CM to launch Perunthalaivar Kamarajar breakfast scheme expansion for school children on Sep 22

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast scheme for students of classes VI to VIII here on September 22.
The expanded scheme will benefit about 15.30 lakh additional students studying from VI to VIII standards in 15,454 government and aided schools. It marks a significant milestone in the students' nutrition, ensuring they start the day healthy.
An additional fund of Rs 217.63 crore has been allocated in the current financial year to support the expansion, elevating the total budget for this programme to Rs 724 crore.
A decision on launching the expanded scheme on September 22 was made during a review meeting chaired by Vijay at the Secretariat here.
The CM is expected to launch the initiative at the government-aided school in Tiruvanmiyur here.
The scheme was originally planned to be rolled out on September 17 and was deferred to accommodate Vijay's official investment visit to London.
It will not be implemented in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts due to the enforcement of the Election Commission's model code of conduct for the October 6 by-polls at Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies respectively.
The menu comprises of nutritious staples like Uppama, Kitchadi, and Pongal, integrating millet-based options twice a week.
According to a release, this scheme will be implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation through its integrated kitchens at 447 government and aided schools. The Directorate of Municipal Administration will carry out the programme through integrated kitchens in 2,150 government and aided schools in other corporations, municipalities and adjoining township areas, and by the Tamil Nadu Women's Development Corporation in 12,857 government and aided schools in rural areas and township areas and adjoining rural areas.
"The breakfast will be prepared and served by the members of the self-help groups in the respective schools. This scheme is being expanded to further strengthen the foundation of school education by integrating the aspects of health, nutrition, school attendance and learning of students," the release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.