TN CM Stalin to launch Ungal Kanava Sollungal scheme on January 9

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the ‘Ungal Kanava Sollunga’ (Tell Your Dreams) scheme from Ponneri in Tiruvallur on January 9, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, over 50,000 volunteers will visit around 1.9 crore households across Tamil Nadu to collect aspirations for their families, localities and the state as a whole.

The responses will be recorded through a mobile application and each family will be issued a unique ID.

The data collected will be used to prepare a vision document aimed at helping citizens realise their dreams, the minister said while briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting. The exercise will continue till the end of January.