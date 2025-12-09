TN CM Stalin presents welfare assistance to four orphaned children from Kallakurichi

In a social media post, he had said that the children would hereafter be under the care of the government.

Fulfilling this assurance, the CM handed over several assistance orders at the Secretariat on Monday.

According to a release, Kamalakkannan’s daughter Lavanya was given a house site patta valued at `2.50 lakh and a house construction allotment order worth `3.55 lakh under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme.

She was also provided with an appointment order for the post of computer assistant at the Sankarapuram Block Development Office.

Daughter Rishika and son Abnesh were sanctioned monthly financial assistance of `2,000 each under the Anbukkarangal scheme. Another daughter, Reena, received a one-time assistance of `6,000 for skill training in beautician course, the release added.