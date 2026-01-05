TN CM Stalin announces Assured Pension Scheme; to be implemented in 2027

CHENNAI: With just months to go for the Assembly election, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced the ‘Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS)’ for state government employees and teachers, guaranteeing a pension equal to 50% of their last-drawn monthly salary. Employee unions that had threatened to launch an indefinite strike from January 6 have now withdrawn their protest after the announcement.

As per TAPS, which comes after the 23-year struggle of government staff for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the employees will contribute 10% of their basic salary to the pension corpus and the state will bear the rest. Under OPS, the government was bearing the entire pension fund contribution.