TN Class 12 Results 2026: Western, southern districts maintain dominance as state records 95.20%

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Class 12 board examination results for 2026 reflected a familiar regional trend, with western and southern districts continuing to outperform the rest of the state as the overall pass percentage rose marginally to 95.20 per cent.

Among districts, Erode secured the top position with an impressive 98.87 per cent, followed by Sivagangai at 98.05 per cent and Kanniyakumari at 97.63 per cent. The results underline the sustained academic dominance of districts from the Kongu belt and southern Tamil Nadu.