TN Class 10 results to be declared on May 20; schools to reopen on June 1

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has said that the results of the Class 10 public examinations will be announced on May 20, bringing an end to the anxious wait for nearly nine lakh students across the state.

School Education Minister Rajmohan also reaffirmed that schools would reopen as scheduled on June 1 after the summer vacation, while teacher training for the revised curriculum would be held from June 1 to June 3.

The Class 10 public examinations were conducted across Tamil Nadu from March 11 to April 6. A total of around nine lakh candidates appeared for the examinations, including 8,82,806 school students and 13,744 private candidates.