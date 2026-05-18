TN Class 10 results to be declared on May 20; schools to reopen on June 1

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has said that the results of the Class 10 public examinations will be announced on May 20, bringing an end to the anxious wait for nearly nine lakh students across the state.
School Education Minister Rajmohan also reaffirmed that schools would reopen as scheduled on June 1 after the summer vacation, while teacher training for the revised curriculum would be held from June 1 to June 3.
The Class 10 public examinations were conducted across Tamil Nadu from March 11 to April 6. A total of around nine lakh candidates appeared for the examinations, including 8,82,806 school students and 13,744 private candidates.
Following the completion of the examinations, answer sheet evaluation work was carried out at centres across the state. Officials recently completed the valuation process and subsequently began uploading students’ marks into the computer system. The final stages of data processing and result preparation have been underway over the past few days.
School Education and Examination Department officials had been fully engaged in preparations for the announcement of results.
With all procedures now completed as planned, Minister Rajmohan formally confirmed that the results would be released on May 20.
Students will be able to access their marks online immediately after the announcement by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official government websites.
Apart from the examination announcement, the minister also provided updates on preparations for the upcoming academic year. He reiterated that schools across Tamil Nadu would reopen on June 1 as previously scheduled after the summer break.
Rajmohan further said that training programmes for teachers on newly introduced textbooks would be conducted between June 1 and June 3.
Earlier, the minister had also launched new textbooks for students in Classes 1 to 3 as part of the state government’s curriculum initiatives aimed at strengthening primary education.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.