TN Class 10 boy’s 4-wheel cycle made from scrap a hit

VELLORE: When a younger cousin of his dropped by a few days ago, 14-year-old K Sabarivasan had a surprise waiting. Sitting down instead for the usual games, the Class 10 student of Vani Vidyalaya in Katpadi showed him something he had built - a four-wheeler cycle made entirely from discarded materials, replete with a steering system and two pedals.

The cousins are now the talk of Arumparuthy as they rode around together on the unusual vehicle, which can carry two persons.