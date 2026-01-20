TN circular economy policy to give push to recycling industries

The policy, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin last week, focuses on waste-heavy sectors such as textile, automobile and electronics.

The policy offers a 10% capital subsidy on eligible fixed assets, capped at Rs 3 crore, to eligible entities, alongside employment incentives as the reimbursement of employer’s EPF contributions for up to 50 new workers domiciled in Tamil Nadu, and skilling support of Rs 10,000 per employee for training.

Tech-driven waste management platforms are eligible for a payroll subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 per employee per month over three years, linked to turnover and job creation.