TN children’s writers body seeks manifesto promises for libraries ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the Tamil Nadu Children Writers and Artists Association has appealed to major political parties to prioritise children’s arts, literature and library development in their election manifestos, arguing that investment in young minds is essential for the state’s cultural and intellectual future.

Formed in 2021, the association has steadily expanded its presence and now operates through 35 branches across the state. It works with the aim of nurturing children’s creativity, imagination and emotional well-being through exposure to books, storytelling, theatre and visual arts.

The organisation believes that policy decisions must place children’s intellectual, ethical and cultural growth at the heart of governance, rather than treating them as a secondary concern.