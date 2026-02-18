TN Board exams: Over 17 lakh students to appear; new reforms, schedule announced

Chennai: More than 17 lakh students across Tamil Nadu will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations this year, with the School Education Department stepping up preparations to ensure smooth and transparent conduct.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials on Tuesday to assess examination readiness and prevent any irregularities.

The school education department, in a statement, said that as per official data, 8,27,475 students will write the Class 12 examinations, including 27,783 private candidates.