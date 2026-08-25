TN Assembly urges Centre to exempt pre-2010 teachers from TET

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, August 25, adopted a resolution urging the Centre to permanently exempt government school teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), following a recent Supreme Court ruling that has raised concerns over their continued service and promotions.

Moving the resolution, School Education Minister A Rajmohan said that around 3,28,701 government school teachers in the state could be affected by the TET requirement. Many of these teachers have completed 15 to 20 years of service, the minister added, arguing that requiring them to clear the examination at this stage could affect their job security and career progression, PTI reports.

The Assembly has asked the Union government to amend Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to facilitate the exemption and direct the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to issue appropriate guidelines. It has also sought protection of the affected teachers' service benefits, including promotions.

“Forcing the experienced educators to take the exam is unfair and threatens their job security and career growth,” Rajmohan said, adding that the resolution sought a “full and permanent exemption” for teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, according to PTI.

The resolution was supported by members of the DMK, AIADMK, CPI and PMK and was passed by voice vote. DMK member and former minister EV Velu said that the previous DMK government had also taken up the issue before the Supreme Court. He argued that bringing education under the State List could have prevented some of the difficulties currently faced by the state.

The move follows the Supreme Court's ruling that in-service teachers, including those appointed before the introduction of the TET requirement, must clear the examination to continue in service or secure promotions, subject to the exemptions specified by the court.

Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also urged the Centre to exempt teachers appointed before 2010, ANI reports. He said that the requirement could affect about 3.28 lakh teachers with 15 to 20 years of service and called for an NCTE circular clarifying the exemption.

The Assembly's resolution now puts the onus on the Union government to consider changes to the central legislation and the regulatory framework governing teacher eligibility.

(Edited by Karthikeya S, inputs from PTI & ANI)