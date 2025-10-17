TN Assembly rejects Governor’s proposal to amend Siddha University Bill

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Thursday rejected the amendments and modifications proposed by Governor R.N. Ravi to the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, 2025.

The Bill was originally adopted in April 2022 but was returned by the Governor, citing certain reasons.

The Bill was reintroduced in the State Assembly by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

On behalf of the AIADMK, former Minister Thalavai N. Sundaram opposed the Bill at the introductory stage itself.