TN Assembly introduces Bill to safeguard heritage, ecological zones

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister R Rajendran on Friday introduced the Tamil Nadu Special Area Development Authorities Bill, 2026, in the Assembly, aimed at providing focused attention to regions of historical, ecological, archaeological, and tourism significance.
If passed, the legislation will pave the way for the creation of Special Area Development Authorities to monitor, regulate and streamline development activities in these areas of importance.
As per the Bill tabled by the minister, Mamallapuram and Kanniyakumari will have special area development authorities once the Act is ratified.
“Though the provisions of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, which governs the planning, development and use of rural and urban land in Tamil Nadu at present, provides for declaration of planning areas and constitution of planning authorities for such areas, it is found that they are inadequate for the development of certain special areas of historical, ecological, archaeological or tourism importance,” the Bill explained.
Once the government notifies special development areas, special area development authorities will be constituted under the chairmanship of district collectors concerned with officials from 13 departments, including Municipal Administration, Tourism, Forest and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, functioning as members.
The authorities will have powers to monitor development activities in the special development area apart from removing encroachments and buildings that are constructed in violation with norms.
The authorities will also collect and levy charges, tolls, cess, development charges, betterment fee, infrastructure and amenities charges.
Moreover, the authorities will prepare special area master plans and detailed development plans.
Any person who intends to construct any building within the limits of special development areas, should get permission from the authorities.
The authorities will have powers to lock and seal unauthorised structures.
Also, the proposed Act will constitute a state-level steering committee and a special development area advisory committee to help the government in taking policy decisions and ensure coordination among various departments.