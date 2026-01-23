TN archaeology dept aims to redefine past through science, says Thangam Thennarasu

MADURAI: The Minister for Archaeology, Finance and Environment, Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu, while addressing the gathering at a three-day international symposium on recent scientific studies in archeology of the state in Madurai on Thursday, said the state department of archaeology has pulled all its energies with a focus on leading to a change in perspectives.

He said while selecting a site for excavation, they carefully see that it covers a wider geographical space, such as north, south, east, west and central Tamil Nadu and also chronological space from pre-historic times to the historical period, so that they can get a comprehensive picture of the entire state.