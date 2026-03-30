TN 10th Science Public Exam Answer Key 2026: Check question paper analysis here

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has successfully conducted the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 Science exam today, March 30, 2026. It has conducted the TN SSLC Science (Part III) written exam from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm.

As per the initial feedback received from teacher and students, the TN 10th Science Public exam rated the question paper as moderate. Students can check the important details regading the TN 10th Scinece Public exam answer key 2026 along with answer key.

TN 10th Science answer key 2026

The search trends are high for the TN 10th Scinece Public Exam answer key 2026 to verify their responses for a total of 12 multiple choice questions. Students should note that the Board has not confirmed yet whether the Tamil Nadu 10th Public exam answer keys 2026 will be uploaded or not on the official portal after the exam. The TN SSLC answer key play a vital role enabling students to verify their responses and calculate the probable score.

How to download TN 10th Science public exam answer key 2026?

If TN 10th Science answer key 2026 was uploaded, students can follow the below steps to download on the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Land on the SSLC or Class 10 section

Step 3: Search for the TN 10th public exam answer key 2026 tab, if available

Step 4: Select the Science (Part III) subject

Step 5: Follow the link - TN SSLC answer key 2026

Step 6: Download TN Class 10 Science answer key 2026 pdf

Step 7: Take a printout of answer key for future reference

TN 10th Science question paper analysis 2026

The exam authority has distributed the Tamil Nadu SSLC Science question paper 2026 at 10:00 AM, and students were allowed to read it until 10:10 AM. The verification of test takers took place from 10:10 AM to 10:15 AM. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 Science question paper consisted of four parts.

Students who appeared for the exam reported that the MCQs were easy and scoring. We are trying our best to get a detailed TN 10th Science exam analysis 2026. It will soon be updated here. Stay tuned.