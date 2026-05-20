TN 10th Results 2026: Girls outperform boys, 5,171 schools achieve 100% pass

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2026. The TN SSLC results 2026 link was activated on May 20 at 9:30 am on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.
Students can access their TN 10th Public Exam results 2026 using registration number and date of birth. One can also download TN 10th marksheet 2026 along with results. The overall pass percentage is 94.31 per cent, which increased by 0.51 per cent compraed to last year 93.80 per cent.
This year, girls outperformed boys in the public examinations, recording a pass percentage of 96.47 per cent. The boys pass percentage was 92.15 per cent. A total of 5171 schools, including 1931 government schools, achieved 100 per cent pass results in the board exams.
TN SSLC Results 2026: District-wise pass percentage
Pudukkottai: 97.57 per cent
Sivaganga: 97.54 per cent
Thanjavur: 97.41 per cent
Tiruchirappalli: 97.31 per cent
Kanniyakumari: 97.30 per cent
TN SSLC Results 2026: School-wise pass percentage
Government Schools: 91.86 per cent
Government-Aided Schools: 94.34 per cent
Private Self-Financing Schools: 98.14 per cent
Co-educational Schools: 94.42 per cent
Girls’ Schools: 96.42 per cent
Boys’ Schools: 88.50 per cent