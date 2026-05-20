TN 10th Results 2026: Girls outperform boys, 5,171 schools achieve 100% pass

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2026. The TN SSLC results 2026 link was activated on May 20 at 9:30 am on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Students can access their TN 10th Public Exam results 2026 using registration number and date of birth. One can also download TN 10th marksheet 2026 along with results. The overall pass percentage is 94.31 per cent, which increased by 0.51 per cent compraed to last year 93.80 per cent.

This year, girls outperformed boys in the public examinations, recording a pass percentage of 96.47 per cent. The boys pass percentage was 92.15 per cent. A total of 5171 schools, including 1931 government schools, achieved 100 per cent pass results in the board exams.

TN SSLC Results 2026: District-wise pass percentage

Pudukkottai: 97.57 per cent

Sivaganga: 97.54 per cent

Thanjavur: 97.41 per cent

Tiruchirappalli: 97.31 per cent

Kanniyakumari: 97.30 per cent

TN SSLC Results 2026: School-wise pass percentage

Government Schools: 91.86 per cent

Government-Aided Schools: 94.34 per cent

Private Self-Financing Schools: 98.14 per cent

Co-educational Schools: 94.42 per cent

Girls’ Schools: 96.42 per cent

Boys’ Schools: 88.50 per cent