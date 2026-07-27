TMC's Sagarika Ghose seeks RS discussion on force against NEET protest

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Sunday submitted a notice seeking the suspension of business of the Upper House on Monday to discuss the alleged "use of excessive force" on students protesting against irregularities in the NEET examinations.

In the notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Ghose sought suspension of the normal business of the House under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to allow an immediate discussion on the issue, saying it is of "grave national importance."

"The right to peaceful protest is a constitutional right in our country. Yet it is a matter of grave concern and alarm that student protestors, during their recent peaceful protest against irregularities in examination papers, were the targets of lethal and semi-lethal force from security agencies," the notice said.

It alleged that reports emerged of pellet gun injuries, "including the possible loss of vision of one student due to use of the pellet gun by the Rapid Action Force".

"There have also been disturbing eyewitness accounts of individuals in plain clothes meting out coercive and violent methods on students and sought answers on who authorised the use of a semi-lethal weapon such as pellet guns and what protocols were followed," she said in her notice.

The government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday as part of its moves to prevent paper leaks in the future in competitive exams.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will introduce this bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill has strong penal provisions to deal with any case of paper leaks.

According to the listed agenda of Lok Sabha for Monday, Jitendra Singh will also move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for passing after it is introduced in the House.

The Bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials.

The proposed legislation seeks to significantly overhaul the 2024 framework by instituting strict time bounds for both investigations and judicial proceedings.

(ANI)