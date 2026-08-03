TMC's Sagarika Ghose calls for apology to protesting students

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks regarding student protesters, demanding that both the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tender an apology instead of talking about forgiving the agitating youth.



Speaking to ANI here, criticising the Prime Minister's suggestions on the language used by protesting students, the TMC leader asserted that the government must take accountability for the crackdown on the youth.

"The Prime Minister suggested that the protesting children, who used certain language, should be forgiven. However, the reality is that it is the Prime Minister and the Home Minister who ought to apologise," Ghose said.



Her remarks follow intensified protests by opposition parties, including the INDIA bloc, over police action against student demonstrators protesting exam irregularities and paper leaks in Delhi.