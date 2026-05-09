TMC names Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Bengal Assembly LoP after BJP win

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday announced key legislative appointments on the day BJP government assumed office in the state.

The party has appointed senior leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

The party named Asima Patra and Nayana Bandyopadhyay as the Deputy Leaders of Opposition.

Party leader Firhad Hakim has been appointed as Chief Whip.

In a release, the Trinamool Congress congratulated the newly-appointed leaders and expressed confidence in their commitment towards public service and the interests of the people of Bengal.

"We congratulate the leaders and wish them success in working with commitment for the interest of people of Bengal," the release added.

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal. BJP won a record 207 seats in the assembly with Trinamool Congress getting 80 seats.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged large-scale irregularities in the West Bengal elections, claiming that nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly removed from the electoral rolls.

He said the party had faced a "difficult election" and accused government agencies and the Election Commission, of allegedly acting in a partisan manner.